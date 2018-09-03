Top dairies competed for honors in the Holstein Dairy Cattle show judged at the 2018 Iowa State Fair. Quad-City area participants honored were:
- Shawn and Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, first place; Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, fifth, seventh and 10th place; and Cost Farms, Long Grove, 14th place, Spring Heifer Calf -- March 1 - May 31, 2018
- Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, ninth and 12th place, Winter Heifer Calf -- Dec. 1, 2017 - Feb. 28, 2018
- Shawn And Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, fourth, sixth and 19th place; Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, 11th and 13th place; and Kris-Del Farms Corp., Davenport, 21st place, Fall Heifer Calf -- Sept. 1 - Nov. 30, 2017
- Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, third place, Summer Yearling Heifer -- June 1 - Aug. 31, 2017
- Shawn And Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, third place, and Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, eighth and 13th place, Spring Yearling Heifer -- March 1 - May 31, 2017
- Shawn And Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, second and fifth place; Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, eighth place; and Kris-Del Farms Corp., Davenport, 12th place, Winter Yearling Heifer -- Dec. 1, 2016 - Feb. 28, 2017
- Shawn and Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, first place; Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, sixth place; Cost Farms, Long Grove, 10th place; and Kris-Del Farms Corp., Davenport, 11th place, Fall Yrlg. Heifer (not in milk) -- Sept. 1 - Nov. 30, 2016
- Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, fifth place, Fall Yearling in Milk -- After Sept. 1, 2016
- Shawn And Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, fifth place, Junior Best Three Females
- Shawn And Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, fourth place, Junior Two Year Old Cow -- March 1 - Aug. 31, 2016
- Cost Farms, Long Grove 12th place, and Kris-Del Farms Corp., Davenport, 16th place, Senior Two Year Old Cow -- Sept. 1, 2015 - Feb. 29, 2016
- Shawn and Levi Banowetz, third place, Cow Five Years Old -- Sept. 1, 2012 - Aug. 31, 2013
- Clover Hill Farms, Tipton, 10th place, Aged Cow -- Before Sept. 1, 2012
