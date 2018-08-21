David Klindt and James Klindt, both of Bettendorf, took numerous awards in the Farm Crops contests at the 2018 Iowa State Fair. The winning entries were:
- David Klindt, first place, Early Oats
- David Klindt, first place, Rye in Straw
- James Klindt, first place, and David Klindt, second place, Hybrid Commercial, Single Ear, in the Field Corn division
- James Klindt, second place, and David Klindt, fourth place, Hybrid or Open-Pollinated, Longest Ear
- David Klindt, second place, and James Klindt, third place, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, Yellow Corn
- James Klindt, first place, and David Klindt, second place, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, White Corn
- James Klindt, second place, and David Klindt, third place, Hybrid Commercial, Thirty Ears
- James Klindt, first place, and David Klindt, second place, Hybrid Commercial, Full Gallon Shelled Corn
- David Klindt, first place, and James Klindt, second place, Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn
- David Klindt, sixth place, Open-Pollinated, Single Ear
- David Klindt, first place, and James Klindt, second place, Open-Pollinated, Ten Ears
- James Klindt, first place, and David Klindt, fourth place, New Crop Hybrid Commercial, Yellow Corn
- David Klindt, first place, and James Klindt, second place, New Crop Hybrid Commercial, White Corn
- David Klindt, first place, and James Klindt, third place, Ornamental Corn
- David Klindt, Field Corn - Sweepstakes Winner
- James Klindt, Field Corn - First Place Overall Hybrid Commercial Corn
- David Klindt, first place, Alfalfa,
- David Klindt, third place, Early Oats
- David Klindt, fourth place, Mid-Season Oats
- David Klindt, first place, Late Season Oats
- David Klindt, first place, Winter Wheat
- David Klindt, third place, Early Soybeans
- David Klindt, fourth place, Mid-Season Soybeans
- David Klindt, sixth place, Late Season Soybeans
