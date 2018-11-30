Doctors Bea and Paul Jacobson and Joanne and Jef Heckinger have been presented the 2018 McMullen Award at St. Ambrose University.
Named in honor of university founder Bishop John McMullen, the McMullen Awards are presented annually to individuals who embody St. Ambrose University's mission of enriching the lives of others.
The Heckingers have remained supporters of the university since Jef earned his bachelor of arts degree in political science in 1970. They were active in the creation of the President’s Club in 1982 and remain founding members. Jef is an attorney in Rockford, Illinois, and he and Joanne have been financial supporters of the university’s Mock Trial program since it was introduced in 2004. The Heckingers also regularly have hosted admissions events for prospective St. Ambrose students, and Jef has been a member of the Board of Trustees since 2007, currently serving on the Building and Grounds Committee.
Bea and Paul Jacobson joined the St. Ambrose College faculty in 1977. Paul was primarily a professor of philosophy through his retirement in 2012 but also served as the first dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, the founding director of the Center for Teaching Excellence and an associate vice president for academic affairs.
Bea was a professor of English, retiring in 2014. She also created and served as the first director of the Women and Gender Studies program and led and orchestrated service trips to Ecuador.
