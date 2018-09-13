Four Scott County child care and preschool centers have been recognized for their quality improvements and growth.
They were:
- Eldridge Preschool & Childcare, Natalie Kruse and Alisa Haedt, directors
- Noah’s Ark Preschool, Sara Seberg, director
- Scott County Family YMCA-Newcomb Early Learning Center, Megan denBlaauwen, director
- St. Alphonsus Early Childhood Education Center, Shelly McIntosh, director
With help from First Children’s Finance, Scott County Kids Early Childhood Iowa and the Iowa Department of Human Services, each of the centers assessed their child care business operations, developed a business improvement plan, and received grant funds to support the implementation of significant improvements through the Scott County Growth Fund Program.
