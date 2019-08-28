Quad-City area 4-H and FFA judging teams and individuals earned honors in the Youth Livestock Judging competition at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.

In the team competition, Muscatine finished second in the Junior division. Team members were Becca Potter, Emily King and Maddie Fisher.

Jackson County 4-H was fifth in the Junior division. Team members were Camron Casel, Bea Cota, Kambree Schwager and Huston Holdgrafer.

Clinton County 4-H finished first in the Senior division with team members Cole Tobey, Carson Deppe, Megan Clark and Judd Swanton. 

Bellevue FFA finished second in the Senior event. Team members were Jeb Schwager, Brooklynn Moore, Nick Deppe and Miranda Peters.

Jackson County 4-H was fourth in the Senior division with team members Hayden Holdgrafer, Quinton Schwager, Will Lapke and Dane Elmegreen.

In individual competition, Becca Potter of Muscatine finished second and Emily King of Muscatine was eighth in the Junior division. 

Cole Tobey of Clinton County was first in the Senior division.

Nick Deppe of Bellevue FFA was second; Judd Swanton, Clinton County, third; Brooklyn Moore, Bellevue FFA, fourth; Colton Holdgrafer, Northeast FFA, seventh; Hunter Holdfrafer, Jackson County, eighth; Will Hoopes, Muscatine, ninth; and Austin Hager, Jackson County, 10th. 

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments