Quad-City area 4-H and FFA judging teams and individuals earned honors in the Youth Livestock Judging competition at the 2019 Iowa State Fair.
In the team competition, Muscatine finished second in the Junior division. Team members were Becca Potter, Emily King and Maddie Fisher.
Jackson County 4-H was fifth in the Junior division. Team members were Camron Casel, Bea Cota, Kambree Schwager and Huston Holdgrafer.
Clinton County 4-H finished first in the Senior division with team members Cole Tobey, Carson Deppe, Megan Clark and Judd Swanton.
Bellevue FFA finished second in the Senior event. Team members were Jeb Schwager, Brooklynn Moore, Nick Deppe and Miranda Peters.
Jackson County 4-H was fourth in the Senior division with team members Hayden Holdgrafer, Quinton Schwager, Will Lapke and Dane Elmegreen.
In individual competition, Becca Potter of Muscatine finished second and Emily King of Muscatine was eighth in the Junior division.
Cole Tobey of Clinton County was first in the Senior division.
Nick Deppe of Bellevue FFA was second; Judd Swanton, Clinton County, third; Brooklyn Moore, Bellevue FFA, fourth; Colton Holdgrafer, Northeast FFA, seventh; Hunter Holdfrafer, Jackson County, eighth; Will Hoopes, Muscatine, ninth; and Austin Hager, Jackson County, 10th.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.