Quad-City area amateur brewers have been awarded ribbons in the 2019 Iowa State Fair Oenology – Beer competition.

They were:

  • Jeff Smith, West Liberty, third place, Int Lager & Pils; third place, Eng Brown & Porter
  • Travis Lott, Eldridge, second place, Munich Helles; second place, Vienna & Dunkel

