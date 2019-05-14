Students from the Quad-City area were recognized for academic achievement by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during the 17th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony.
They were:
- Esmee Belzer, Davenport North High School
- Mason Hancock, Davenport West High School
- Peyton Hanley, Davenport Assumption High School
- Shreya Khurjekar, Pleasant Valley High School
- Mallory Lafever, Pleasant Valley
- Nicholas Nahnybida, Davenport West
- Logan Quick, Bettendorf High School
- Jenna Schweizer, Bettendorf
- Alex Seifert, Davenport North
- Logan Van Itallie, Davenport Central High School
