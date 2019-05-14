Students from the Quad-City area were recognized for academic achievement by Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds during the 17th annual Governor's Scholar Recognition Ceremony. 

They were:

  • Esmee Belzer, Davenport North High School
  • Mason Hancock, Davenport West High School 
  • Peyton Hanley, Davenport Assumption High School
  • Shreya Khurjekar, Pleasant Valley High School 
  • Mallory Lafever, Pleasant Valley 
  • Nicholas Nahnybida, Davenport West  
  • Logan Quick, Bettendorf High School
  • Jenna Schweizer, Bettendorf 
  • Alex Seifert, Davenport North
  • Logan Van Itallie, Davenport Central High School 

