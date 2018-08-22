Elron Farms of Lost Nation exhibited the Grand Champion Female for the second year in a row and was awarded Senior Champion Female honors. They also received Reserve Intermediate Champion Female, all in the Milking Shorthorn Dairy Cattle show at the 2018 Iowa State Fair.
Other Quad-City area winners were:
- Shawn and Levi Banowetz, Charlotte, third place, and DeVore's Dairy, Wilton, fourth and fifth places, Spring Heifer Calf -- March 1 - May 31, 2018
- Elron Farms, Lost Nation, first, Fall Heifer Calf -- Sept. 1 - Nov. 30, 2017
- Elron Farms, first, and Cost Farms, Long Grove, third, Spring Yearling Heifer -- March 1 - May 31, 2017
- Elron Farms, first, Winter Yearling Heifer -- Dec. 1, 2016 - Feb. 28, 2017
- Elron Farms, first, Junior Best Three Females
- Elron Farms, first, Senior Two Year Old Cow -- Sept. 1, 2015 - Feb. 29, 2016
- Cost Farms, Eldridge, third, Junior Three Year Old Cow -- March 1 - Aug. 31, 2015
- Elron Farms, second and third, Cow Five Years Old -- Sept. 1, 2012 - Aug. 31, 2013
- Elron Farms, first, Aged Cow -- Before Sept. 1, 2012
- Elron Farms, first, Best Three Head
- Elron Farms, first, Best Four Head
- Elron Farms, honorable mention, Junior Champion Female & Reserve
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.