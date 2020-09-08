Who's in the news? Dr. Ashley Wegmann

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dr. Ashley Wegmann of DeWitt Veterinary Clinic has been selected as the National Veterinarian of the Year for 2020 by PATH International (Professional Association of Therapeutic Horsemanship).

She was nominated for the award by the New Kingdom Trailriders and won the Region 7 Veterinarian of the Year award in February.

Wegmann volunteers her time with the New Kingdom Trailriders and is always ready to answer questions and give advice when necessary.

She has been an outstanding advocate for the Trailriders and has been able to develop relationships with different organizations to get a variety of shots and medications donated to keep costs to the organization at a minimum. She also works to find adequate medication that is not donated at the lowest possible price.

She treats each of the horses at New Kingdom as if they were her own, according to her nomination.

