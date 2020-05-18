Who's in the news? Grace Bjustrom

Grace Bjustrom, daughter of Larry and Carolyn Bjustrom of Eldridge, has been named as the 2020 recipient of the Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship.

Bjustrom, a soon-to-be graduate of North Scott High School, Eldridge, will receive $5,000 toward tuition, room and board at Iowa State University, Ames, where she plans to study agricultural engineering and marketing in the fall.

The Thomas K. Evans Memorial Scholarship is a merit-based, one-time gift for new college entrants pursuing education in science, technology, engineering and math. It was founded in 2017 to encourage bright, creative young people to achieve and excel, and to help them change the world for the better.

The scholarship is named for the late Thomas Keenan Evans, a local engineer and entrepreneur who in 2006 founded American Power Systems, Inc., which designs and manufactures DC power systems for armored, defense, security, commercial and marine vehicles.

