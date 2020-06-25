Who's in the news? Jacob T. Nelson

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

Jacob T. Nelson of Bettendorf has accepted an appointment to the United States Merchant Marine Academy.

He is the son of Jeff and Rhonda Nelson of Bettendorf and a 2020 graduate of Bettendorf High School.

Established in 1936, this federal military academy prepares students to serve as a licensed Merchant Marine Officer in the maritime industry, or as a commissioned officer in the U.S. Armed Forces. There are five fields of study at the academy including Marine Engineering, Marine Transportation, Maritime Logistics and Security, Maritime Engineering Systems and Maritime Engineering and Shipyard Management.

While at Bettendorf High School, Jacob was a National Honor Society member and his classes consisted of honors and AP courses. He credits his BHS teachers as a huge source of inspiration and encouragement for him. During high school he was captain of the BHS bowling team, played baseball for the school, and learned a strong work ethic while working at Whitey's Ice Cream Store.

Jacob expressed his sincere gratitude to Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst and to Congressman Dave Loebsack for their nominations to the academy. He will report to King's Point, New York, in July.

