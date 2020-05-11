Who's in the news? Jodi Becker

Jodi Becker of Davenport has received the Golden Apple Award from the Phi Theta Kappa honor society chapter at the Black Hawk College Quad-Cities Campus. Becker is an assistant professor of child development and co-chair of the Health and Human Services Department. She was nominated by Sarah Martin of Silvis.

Phi Theta Kappa members were asked to recommend a faculty or staff member for the award. The chapter’s officer team selected Becker from the nominations.

“As my professor ... she has gone the extra miles to be accommodating during these strange COVID-19 times,” Martin wrote.

“She is very responsive when I need help or encouragement. She has also been very flexible with deadlines, which is helpful because I have a toddler at home. I really appreciate her and am grateful to be one of her students.”

Love 5 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0