Who's in the news? Mark D. Hunt

Mark D. Hunt has been hired as the new community development director for the city of Bettendorf. He replaces John Soenksen, who retired on March 27.

Since 2003, Hunt has served as data services planner, senior planner, and similar positions for the cities of Rock Island and Davenport. He also has worked for the Rock Island Housing Authority.

His most recent position was finance and economic development director for the village of Milan. He also served in the United States Coast Guard as public affairs specialist, stationed in various locations. He will begin his duties June 22.

