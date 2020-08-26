 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Who's in the news?
0 comments
topical

Who's in the news?

  • 0

Mercer County 4-H volunteer Brenda Close and Rock Island County 4-H volunteer Keith Gorham have received the Foundation Hall of Fame Award as 2020 4-H Hall of Fame award winners.

Close of Reynolds has been a dedicated leader of the Hamlet Handy Helpers’ 4-H Club for 11 years. She is known as a volunteer you can rely on and instilled this trait in her children and club members. She has worked hard to make hers a fun family club. Close encourages her club members to try new things and learn all they can about their projects. 

Gorham of Illinois City has been involved in 4-H since he became a member at nine years old. He has been a 4-H father for his two children and now plays a vital role as a volunteer and role model. He has volunteered for the past 14 years as a woodworking judge and mentor. Gorham is also active in the Rock Island County Fair, ensuring the members have wonderful experiences by planning, facilitating, and assisting with 4-H shows, the Youth Livestock Auction, and other duties. 

+1 
Brenda Close, 4-H Hall of Fame 2020

Brenda Close

 Picasa
+1 
Keith Gorham, 4-H Hall of Fame 2020

Keith Gorham
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News