Who's in the news?

Mercer County 4-H volunteer Brenda Close and Rock Island County 4-H volunteer Keith Gorham have received the Foundation Hall of Fame Award as 2020 4-H Hall of Fame award winners.

Close of Reynolds has been a dedicated leader of the Hamlet Handy Helpers’ 4-H Club for 11 years. She is known as a volunteer you can rely on and instilled this trait in her children and club members. She has worked hard to make hers a fun family club. Close encourages her club members to try new things and learn all they can about their projects.

Gorham of Illinois City has been involved in 4-H since he became a member at nine years old. He has been a 4-H father for his two children and now plays a vital role as a volunteer and role model. He has volunteered for the past 14 years as a woodworking judge and mentor. Gorham is also active in the Rock Island County Fair, ensuring the members have wonderful experiences by planning, facilitating, and assisting with 4-H shows, the Youth Livestock Auction, and other duties.

