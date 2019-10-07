“Whose Live Anyway?” will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9, at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. 90 minutes of hilarious improvised comedy and song all based on audience suggestions. Cast members Ryan Stiles, Greg Proops, Jeff B. Davis, and Joel Murray create witty improv scenes they invent right before your eyes. Audience participation is key to the show, so bring your suggestions and you might be asked to join the cast onstage. The performance will showcase some of the improv games made famous on the long-running TV series "Whose Line Its It Anyway?" as well as some new ones. All ages are welcome.Tickets, at $34-$54, are available at www.ticketmaster.com
