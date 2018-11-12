The PBS animated TV show, "Wild Kratts" is coming to life on stage this week at the Adler Theatre, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport. Tickets, $32.75, $42.75, $52.75, $102.75, are available at Ticketmaster.com, the Adler Theatre Box Office and by phone 800-745-3000. For more info, visit adlertheatre.com.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Adler Theatre, $32.75-$102.75

