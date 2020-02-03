Wildcats move up in Metro Fab 5

METRO FAB 5

1. North Scott (16-0, LW: 1)

The Lancers earned a 65-39 win over Bettendorf, then beat Clinton 65-25. North Scott has won 24 straight games dating back to Feb. 1, 2019. The Lancers' average margin of victory this season is 25 points. Grace Boffeli needs 12 points to pass PV grad Ellie Spelhaug for ninth on the all-time MAC scoring list.

This week: Tuesday vs. Davenport Central; Friday at Assumption

2. Geneseo (22-4, LW: 2)

After beating Rock Island 88-73, the Maple Leafs missed a chance to clinch a share of the Western Big 6 Conference title with a 52-50 loss to Sterling, but rebounded to beat Aurora Central Catholic 57-40 at the Kaneland Shoot for a Cure Shootout. Geneseo can clinch a conference title with wins this week.

This week: Thursday at United Township; Saturday vs. Moline

3. Rock Island (20-8, LW: 3)

The Rocks rebounded from an 88-73 loss to Geneseo by beating Alleman 52-22. Hannah Simmer is averaging 15.4 points per game to lead the Rocks in scoring and is also leading Rock Island in rebounds.