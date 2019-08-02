8. Wildflower Walk
At 9 a.m. Saturday, a wildflower walk will begin at Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport. This is one of a series of walks in which participants will learn basic techniques on how to identify wildflowers by exploring various prairies at Nahant Marsh through the growing season. This is a field-based class, so come dressed for the weather. Participants are encouraged to bring a notebook and/or a camera. It's $5 for members or $10 for non-members. For more information or to register, visit https://nahantmarsh.org/
9 a.m. Saturday, Nahant Marsh, Davenport. $10.
