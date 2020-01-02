Will Carius, Pleasant Valley

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up

Carius pieced together one of the most impressive postseason runs we've witnessed in his senior season. He had scoring outputs of 32, 27, 20, 34 and 34 in leading the Spartans to the Class 4A state semifinals.

In the state semifinal against West Des Moines Valley, he accounted for 34 of the team's 48 points and was 5-for-5 from beyond the arc in the second half.

During his career at PV, one in which he was a four-year varsity contributor, Carius scored a school-record 1,500 points and grabbed 698 rebounds. He led the Spartans to a 4A state final in his junior campaign as well. The 6-7 wing earned MAC player of the year honors in 2015-16 season and was on an Iowa Newspaper Association all-state team multiple times.

Carius attended Division II Northern Michigan University out of high school before transferring last year to nearby Division III Monmouth. He averaged 25.5 points and 11 rebounds per game a year ago for the Scots.

