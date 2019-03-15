The decades-long effort to bring passenger rail service from Chicago to the Quad-Cities has been derailed for years.
But, community leaders hope support from legislators and the new Illinois governor could mean there's finally a light at the end of the tunnel.
"This would obviously be a great thing for the region," said Illinois State Sen. Neil Anderson, R-Andalusia. "Whenever you can build and improve infrastructure, growth in the economy comes along with it. A passenger train from Chicago would certainly grow our economy. More jobs would be created and more people would want to move here."
For years, the Quad-Cities has been working to ensure tracks have been laid for the project — including the construction of a new train station and hotel in Moline.
The election of Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has ignited new hope that Amtrak riders will finally make use of the multi-modal station. But, there's still no clear end in sight as several challenges persist.
State and federal funding has gone unused for years, and the latest extension on a federal grant is set to expire in June. Illinois Department of Transportation spokesman Guy Tridgell said the state and Iowa Interstate Railroad need to reach an agreement and determine the scope, cost and timeline to complete the project.
Cost analysis and economic impact studies are outdated by around 10 years. The cost of materials has risen in the past decade. And, Rick Harnish, executive director of the Midwest High Speed Rail Association, said more improvements are needed on the rail line than originally thought.
"Clearly the Quad-Cities community needs to push to make this happen this year — to get an agreement between IDOT, Amtrak and Iowa Interstate to really make this happen," Harnish said.
But, if local and state support can help push the project forward, Quad-City proponents argue passenger rail service would boost the economy, including through hotel/motel and sales tax. Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad-Cities, said it would be an attraction for college students, executives and tourists.
"Passenger rail from the economic development perspective is definitely a priority for us," Herrell said. "We do feel it will make a substantial impact on tourism. Any time you've got access, convenience and options for transportation, that's valuable for promoting a destination."
How'd we get here?
The last time the Quad-Cities offered passenger rail service to and from Chicago was in the 1970s, when the Rock Island Rocket's service ceased.
Since then, the Quad-Cities has explored options for returning rail service to the region. A decade ago, the first comprehensive plan for a new line was formed.
Funding for the Quad-Cities service was included in the last capital bill Illinois approved in 2009, which allocated around $150 million for the line, in addition to other routes and rail improvements.
In 2010, the state received a $177 million federal grant, which included extending passenger service into Iowa, said Tridgell.
He said Iowa withdrew from the project in early 2011. Then, the Illinois DOT hired a firm to plan, design and study the rail line, which would include two round-trips each day.
But when former Gov. Bruce Rauner took office in 2015, Tridgell said the project, along with others, was put on hold for administrative review. After a push from local legislators, the administration announced the project could proceed in June 2016.
The proposed route would run along the BNSF rail tracks between Chicago and Wyanet, west of Princeton. Tridgell said the tracks are currently used for Chicago-to-Quincy service.
At Wyanet, the BNSF line crosses the Iowa Interstate Railroad tracks, which will carry trains into Moline and Geneseo, where another stop is proposed.
Since 2016, around $25 million in improvements were made to BNSF's Eola Yard in Aurora, which Tridgell said will provide needed storage for both freight and passenger trains, as both share the tracks.
In the meantime, extensions for the federal funding have been granted. The most recent extension expires in late June. The state was expected to commit around $45 million to the project.
"The biggest issue is not with the commitment of funds. The funds have been there ready to spend," said State Rep. Mike Halpin, D-Rock Island. "We're at the stage in the process where the state and federal governments need to negotiate a right-of-way agreement with the private railroad."
The state is working with the Iowa Interstate to come to an agreement about construction including rail upgrades, the scope of the project and maintenance.
Iowa Interstate officials deferred comments to the Illinois DOT. The governor's office did not respond to several requests for comment.
"Once we reach an agreement, and have approval from the Federal Railroad Administration, we will know more about cost and timeline," Tridgell said. "IDOT is committed to seeing this project come to completion and is working diligently with our various partners to meet that goal."
Where are we going?
While the feasibility, scope of work and cost need to be reevaluated, Halpin said he feels "more confident than ever" that the project will get done.
Project leaders interviewed said with a higher cost than estimated 10 years ago, more state and federal money will likely be needed. The reappropriated funding could be included in a new state capital bill, but Halpin said he’d like to see a more permanent solution.
"This funding has been in the budget for many years now," Halpin said. "It's not a special one-off program or other project that would be suitable in a special capital appropriation. This should be part of IDOT's regular budget. It's my opinion that it needs to be done through the regular budget process as opposed to a separate capital bill."
Spokesman Marc Magliari said Amtrak is still interested in operating the passenger rail service line, adding "state-sponsored service amounts to about half of our ridership nationally."
"If you've driven on I-80 between the Quad-Cities and Chicago, you know how miserable it can be, even in the best of weather. And then you're paying tolls," he said. "And once you get to Chicago, you have to figure out what to do with your car. It's much more pleasant and productive to travel by rail."
Magliari argued having rail service could boost the Quad-Cities' economy, leading to more businesses and other development similar to the new hotel.
Economic impact studies are mostly outdated. But, a 2006 Midwest Regional Rail Initiative cost/benefit study determined investment in passenger rail would yield these returns for the Quad-City region: 550 to 825 new jobs; $11 million to $16 million increase in household income; and $52 million to $77 million increase in property values.
Tyler Power, manager of Government Affairs for the Quad-Cities Chamber of Commerce, said with the majority of Augustana College students coming from the Chicago region, for example, the rail service could be a huge draw.
When it comes to tourism, Power said around 60 percent of area tourists are from the Chicago area, and a large majority drove to the Quad-Cities and stayed in area hotels. That's according to a 2014 Chamber tourism study.
An Amtrak feasibility study completed in January 2008 estimated that 110,000 passengers annually would use a Quad-Cities-to-Chicago service.
In 2018, 97,701 passengers used the Galesburg Amtrak station, according to a study by Illinois Passenger Rail and Amtrak. The Princeton station saw 34,525 passengers, and 171,169 riders used the Springfield station.
To make passenger rail service profitable, Harnish argued the Quad-Cities would need at least five trains a day.
"We'd launch with two trains a day, but there needs to be an understanding of how to get to five trains a day," Harnish said. "You need a train early in the morning, right after breakfast, mid-day, before dinner and after dinner. That's the point where it starts to take off."
Power said the Chamber, Visit Quad-Cities, local legislators and others are lobbying at the Illinois Statehouse to make passenger rail service a priority. Power would also like to see the project "moved into the IDOT operating budget so there's some stability behind it."
"We need to continue to push for funding and we need to have negotiations with the railroad to convince them how feasible and economically advantageous it would be," Halpin said.