The "William L. Hawkins: An Imaginative Geography" exhibit is wrapping up its run this week at the Figge Art Museum, 225 W. 2nd St., Davenport. The exhibit features more than 50 pieces by the African-American folk artist. It’s the first major touring exhibit that the Figge museum has fully organized. It's also the first time in over a decade that an exhibit has been fully devoted to Hawkins' work. See it through Sunday. For more information, visit figgeartmuseum.org.

Through Sunday, Figge Art Museum. Free

