Williams' defense keys Illinois' 7th straight win

CHAMPAIGN — Brad Underwood has long remained steadfast in his belief in Da'Monte Williams' defense.
The Illinois coach signs the praise of Williams, a junior guard on the Illinois men's basketball team, at every twist and turn. Every rotation, every scouting report, everything executed to perfection on defense.
On Thursday, Williams did everything, including taking over the final 1 minute, 13 seconds of Illinois' 59-51 win against Minnesota at the State Farm Center for the seventh straight win to stay at the top of the Big Ten standings. Thing is, Williams didn't score one single point all game.
Minnesota (11-10, 5-6) had the chance to tie the game after their best player, Daniel Oturu, grabbed a defensive rebound, giving the Gophers a second-chance, trailing by three points with 1:13 left. Williams read it, dropped into the paint and stole the ball to set up Ayo Dosunmu hitting 1-of-2 free throws on the other end to extend Illinois' lead to four points with 46 seconds left.
The Gophers still had time, trailing by four points and the hope of snapping the longest active winning streak in the Big Ten. Ailhan Demir thought he had a good look at a 3-pointer, but Williams struck again, this time with a block. Dosunmu hit both of his free throws on the other end and suddenly Illinois had a six-point lead and a win in tow in front of a sellout crowd.
“Just flying around and playing hard on defense," said Williams. "Just doing what coach asks me to do and go out there and get it done."
One more missed Minnesota 3-pointer fell into the hands of Williams for his seventh rebound of the game to unofficially close out the win. Williams finished with zero points, missing his only three shots of the game, but had seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. All season, Illinois has put an emphasis on kills, or three straight defensive possessions without allowing an opposing team to score. Williams had his own personal kill in the final 1:13.
When Underwood walked in the locker room, he grabbed Williams and kissed him on the forehead.
“When you look at our stat sheets a lot of times, you don’t maybe see the most glaring numbers for Da’Monte, and yet I told him in the locker room, I won’t kiss my wife tonight because I’m going to kiss you and I kissed him right on the forehead," Underwood said.
No. 19 Illinois (16-5, 8-2) had a lead of 13 points in the second half, but Minnesota answered with a 10-1 run to get back within four points with 9:58 left. The Illini got the lead back to 10 points before Minnesota answered back with a 13-2 run to get within one point, 52-51, with 1:49 left in the game. Exactly 19 seconds later, Williams checked in and sealed the game on defense.
"He's a tough guy," senior guard Andres Feliz. "He goes at it on both sides of the court, on defense and offense. He can rebound and he can score the ball. That's what I always tell him, he'a tough man."
Part of holding off Minnesota and those runs was Feliz, who led Illinois with 17 points and eight rebounds and drove to the rim seemingly at will to fight through the trees for a layup. His eight rebounds, Feliz and Underwood concur, were their favorite part of his performance.
Freshman big man Kofi Cockburn scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds for his ninth double-double of the season. Dosunmu scored 13 points and Trent Frazier scored 10 points.
For a team that has closed out games in dramatic fashions in nearly every game of this win streak, this one was new: one single player slamming the door on defense to preserve the win.
"He brings pride on the defensive end," Cockburn said of Williams. "He takes pride in making sure we stick to the assignment and make sure the guy doesn't go off. We need a guy like that who brings the energy all the time and just can feed off of it. It helps us in the long run. We can all come together and play defense, and we have somebody like Da'Monte who is going to push and take pride."