Williams' defense keys Illinois' 7th straight win

“Just flying around and playing hard on defense," said Williams. "Just doing what coach asks me to do and go out there and get it done."

One more missed Minnesota 3-pointer fell into the hands of Williams for his seventh rebound of the game to unofficially close out the win. Williams finished with zero points, missing his only three shots of the game, but had seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal. All season, Illinois has put an emphasis on kills, or three straight defensive possessions without allowing an opposing team to score. Williams had his own personal kill in the final 1:13.

When Underwood walked in the locker room, he grabbed Williams and kissed him on the forehead.

“When you look at our stat sheets a lot of times, you don’t maybe see the most glaring numbers for Da’Monte, and yet I told him in the locker room, I won’t kiss my wife tonight because I’m going to kiss you and I kissed him right on the forehead," Underwood said.