WILTON — A generous donation from a Wilton funding source will benefit Muscatine County's Remembrance Rock.
Becky Allgood, executive director of the Wilton Development Corporation, reported to the Wilton City Council Monday night that a $35,000 Grant has been received from the Townsend Foundation. "Hopefully, we'll be able to do the landscaping around there and make it a nice place to reflect," Allgood said.
Remembrance Rocks, painted with patriotic scenes, are being located in each of Iowa's 99 counties. Muscatine County's rock has been placed just north of the historic train depot.
Allgood said the rock is on the list to be painted, but it may not happen until 2020. "They're beautiful," she told the council. "They all have different patriotic scenes on them."
Leaf pickup
Weather conditions might slow the city's pickup of leaves, but the process will continue as quickly as possible, City Administrator Chris Ball said. His advice for residents is to be patient while city workers make their way through the three-leaf pickup zones.
"We'll concentrate on whatever zone we're in for the week," Ball said. "It seems like it's an easy job, but it takes time. It might take three days to do one zone. Leaves might sit there for a couple of weeks."
Council Member Steve Owens suggested the process might be sped up by offering overtime to workers.
In other business
The council approved Pay Application No. 5 of $819,411 to WRH, Inc. of South Amana for the Wastewater Treatment System Improvements Project.
