Wilton High School has selected these outstanding seniors from its graduating class:
Academics
Jerome Mays, child of Mark and Rita Mays, plans to major in Economics and Marketing.
Top 3 achievements: Governor’s Scholar, 3rd-Team All-State Football and MCC President's List
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I learned through high school is that if you don’t understand something, don’t be afraid to ask questions; don’t be afraid to go to your teacher and ask for help. I made sure to understand the majority of the material before moving on to something new. Everything is connected for the most part so if you don’t understand something, it is going to be even harder to understand new material. This idea will be beneficial to me in all aspects of learning in life.
The Arts
Lydia Herter, child of Jeff and Barbara Herter, plans to major in Culinary and Pastry Arts at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids
Top 3 achievements: Chosen to be part of Iowa Ambassadors of Music Europe Tour 2018 based on character and vocal talents, awarded the Alto section leader for Wilton's Women's Choir and drama group received a division 1 rating at state for our one-act play in early 2019
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? As a senior at Wilton Jr./Sr. High School, I have learned many things and life lessons. However, I believe the most important lesson I’ve learned would be how to balance all of my activities. I am very involved in band, choir, and drama but I also have a job. I’ve been able to maintain quality grades while taking part in the things I enjoy. I believe that this has prepared me for when I start college. As I get longer and harder classes, I will be able to balance everything. I believe it is one of the most important lessons you can learn.
Humanities
COLLIN MCCRABB, child of Billy & Joyce McCrabb, plans to major in Sports Psychology at North Iowa Area Community College in Mason City.
Top 3 achievements: National Honor Society, 1st-Team All-State Pitcher and 1st-Team All-State Utility
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One lesson I will take with me after high school is to always have empathy for others. This sticks out to me because the majority of times in life you will not know what another person has been through and empathy helps you understand another person’s side of the story. You can also use empathy when you are debating a topic because you will be able to understand another person's position. Being empathetic is very important because it is a crucial part of being a good person. By being empathetic you will put yourself in other’s shoes to understand their situation. This will prevent you from being critical and judgmental of something that you may not have experienced before. All in all, empathy can help you to build trustworthy, meaningful relationships. Empathy will help you with your career, with your family, and with your friends.
Leadership
Aubrey Putman, child of Jeremy and Andrea Putman, plans to major in Elementary Education at Western Illinois University in Macomb.
Top 3 achievements: Volleyball- 1st Team All-State, 2017 & 2018, Wilton National Honors Society, 2016-2019 (Vice President, 2018-2019 and Wilton Student Council, 2015-2019 (Vice President, 2018-2019)
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? In high school, I learned how important leadership can be. Leadership allows you to expand your horizons. However, in that leadership role, you need to allow others to feel comfortable so that they will share their new ideas and concerns. Good leaders listen and encourage others to be involved. As I furthered my leadership role in the school, my main concern was that all students felt their opinions were important and heard. All of the hard work paid off once I saw people willingly participating, many with a smile on their face.
Math/The Sciences
Corey Anderson Jr.., child of Kristina Anderson and Corey Anderson Sr., plans to major in Biology on the Pre-Medicine track at the University of Iowa.
Top 3 achievements: Academic All-Conference, Academic All-State and MCC Fall 2018 Dean’s List
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One lesson that I will take with me is that you can only get so far on your own, you need the help of others to truly succeed. I first learned this lesson during my athletic career. At first, I worked hard on my own in the weight room, on the field, and on the court to try and better myself as an athlete. I realized fairly quickly that I could only go so far training this way. It was only when I started working out with my teammates, competing with them to try and be the best, coupled with help and advice from my coaches was I able to reach greater levels in my athletic ability. The same was true when it came to academics. Working together with my classmates and teachers I was able to succeed far more than I could have alone. It’s hard to find success without the help of others.
Vocational Education
Kyle Lund, child of Bart & Linda Lund, plans to major in Agronomy at Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids.
Top 3 achievements: Chairman of the 2018 and 2019 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Team, Wilton FFA Star Greenhand Award winner and 2018-2019 Wilton FFA President
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? One thing I learned from my time in high school that I will take with me is accountability. This will go a long way in high school and in life as a whole. Being involved in either a sport or club can improve accountability in high school and beyond. The Wilton FFA farm is an operational farm just outside of Wilton with crops and livestock. I was put in charge of maintaining the farm and making sure things are taken care of. From this I learned how important accountability really is.
Young Journalist
Keifer Bray, child of Cari Anderson and Rich Bray, plans to major in Zoology, starting at MCC and then transferring into Western Illinois in Macomb.
Top 3 achievements: High school play for three years, four years of choir and Honor Roll for one year
What is something you learned that you will take with you after high school? I learned to always treat people kindly because being mean or rude to people will never get you anywhere in life, no one is better then the other everyone is equal. Always give your best when doing your school work or work, in general, you are more likely to get a better grade if you put effort into your work instead of slaking off and not caring.
