Wilton scores seven in the sixth in comeback win to reach state

WILTON — Stepping to the plate with the bases loaded with two outs and her team down by one run in the sixth inning, Wilton High School freshman Kinsey Drake erased an 0-for-3 night with one swing of the bat.

Drake laced a double to clear the bases during a seven-run frame to help the Class 2A Beavers secure an eventual 10-7 comeback win over Cascade to reach state.

Drake had to flush her previous at-bats before she came through with the game-winning hit.

“I just had to pick myself up and believe I could hit it,” she said. “I just knew it was time.”

The Beavers (26-6) had to chip their way back after the Cougars (19-12) were getting lots of hard contact against Charlotte Brown, who entered the game with a 2.26 earned run average. Cascade hit three home runs in the third inning to build a 5-2 lead.

University of Iowa softball commit Devin Simon scored the opening run for Cascade in the first inning following a leadoff triple and started the third with a home run.

“It was a little tough to be down, but the offense really just came through and did a great job getting those runs,” Brown said. “It felt really nice to have that three-run cushion coming into the last inning.”

The Cougars, who fell 8-1 to Wilton last month, had two one-out singles in the seventh before two flyouts ended the game with the tying run at the plate.

“They were hitting really well and I just had to make sure I was hitting my spots,” Brown said.

Hayley Madlock led off the fourth with a home run for Wilton, but a 1-2-3 fifth put the pressure on for the Beavers.

“We knew it was going to be a tough game, and when we got down, I don’t think we faltered, really,” Brown said. “We just knew we would have to play even harder and we didn’t give up.”

Brown improved to 25-6 behind the late offensive onslaught, which fellow senior Petyon Souhrada started with a solo home run to make it 7-4. Brown and Madelyn Wade had base hits before Kaylee Coss singled in the fifth run.

Payton Ganzer walked and Taylor Drayfahl drew a base on balls with two outs before Drake stepped to the plate and delivered the pivotal blow to make it 9-6.

Souhrada then drove in her second run of the frame for some insurance.

In addition to a big inning offensively, the senior came up huge in right field with multiple diving catches.

“It feels amazing to make those plays for my team because I know they’ll have our back on defense and we have Charlotte’s back on offense,” Souhrada said. “I knew we were going to come back and we were going to string the hits together. I was just so proud of our team.”

Wilton had to do it against Kate Green, who did not pitch the previous matchup and was effective through five innings, allowing four hits and three runs.

“We knew we needed to come back right here, right now,” Souhrada said. “It’s such an amazing feeling to come back against a really good team. They battled, we battled, and it’s just an amazing experience, especially as a senior.”

Wilton coach Kortney Denkman’s team came back for the second straight game to reach state for the third time in five seasons. The Beavers open state play against Logan-Magnolia at 1:30 p.m. next Tuesday.

“Our dugout did an awesome job of keeping us in the game, cheering and getting crazy,” she said. “That just kind of sparked our offense when we needed it.”

The Beavers out-hit the Cougars 11-9.

Denkman said Brown has stepped up this season in the circle, amassing over 200 strikeouts after entering the season with under 20 her whole career.

“She’s put in a lot of hard work,” she said. “It’s kept us in games.”

She called Drake a “gamer” in regards to her big-time late hit.

“She comes from a big family of great athletes,” Denkman said. “Now it’s her time to shine.”

The coach said Sauhrada was a “beast” in right field. Overcoming a torn ACL during basketball season, she has worked her way back to contribute to the state berth.

“She wanted to be out here for her senior season," said Denkman, "and she carried us that game, she did a nice job.”

Having experience at state will help as the Beavers look forward to the tournament in Fort Dodge.

“Hopefully that takes a bit of the nerves away so we can just play ball and continue on what our goal is,” said Denkman.