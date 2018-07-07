Wimbledon
Men's Singles
Third Round
Karen Khachanov, Russia, def. Frances Tiafoe, United States, 4-6, 4-6, 7-6 (3), 6-2, 6-1.
Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, def. Kyle Edmund (21), Britain, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
Ernests Gulbis, Latvia, def. Alexander Zverev (4), Germany, 7-6 (2), 4-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.
Juan Martin del Potro (5), Argentina, def. Benoit Paire, France, 6-4, 7-6 (4), 6-3.
Gilles Simon, France, def. Matthew Ebden, Australia, 6-1, 6-7 (3), 6-3, 7-6 (2).
Jiri Vesely, Czech Republic, def. Fabio Fognini (19), Italy, 7-6 (4), 3-6, 6-3, 6-2.
Rafael Nadal (2), Spain, def. Alex De Minaur, Australia, 6-1, 6-2, 6-4.
Milos Raonic (13), Canada, def. Dennis Novak, Austria, 7-6, 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.
Women's Singles
Third Round
Su-Wei Hsieh, Taiwan, def. Simona Halep (1), Romania, 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.
Dominika Cibulkova, Slovakia, def. Elise Mertens (15), Belgium, 6-2, 6-2.
Jelena Ostapenko (12), Latvia, def. Vitalia Diatchenko, Russia, 6-0, 6-4.
Aliaksandra Sasnovich, Belarus, def. Daria Gavrilova (26), Australia, 6-3, 6-1.
Alison Van Uytvanck, Belgium, def. Anett Kontaveit (28), Estonia, 6-2, 6-3.
Daria Kasatkina (14), Russia, def. Ashleigh Barty (17), Australia, 7-5, 6-3.
Angelique Kerber (11), Germany, def. Naomi Osaka (18), Japan, 6-2, 6-4.
Belinda Bencic, Switzerland, def. Carla Suarez-Navarro (27), Spain, 6-1, 7-6 (3).
