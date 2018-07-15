Wimbledon 

Men's singles

Final

Novak Djokovic (12), Serbia, def. Kevin Anderson (8), South Africa, 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (3).

Mixed Doubles

Final

Alexander Peya (11), Austria and Nicole Melichar (11), United States, def. Jamie Murray, Britain and Victoria Azarenka, Belarus, 7-6 (1), 6-3.

