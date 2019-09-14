The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., downtown Rock Island, welcomes back the Windy City Dueling Pianos on Friday, Sept. 20. You‘ll enjoy high-energy live music played on two pianos by highly skilled and talented players. Doors open at 7 p.m., and the show begins at 8 p.m. Tickets are $12 in advance, $15 day of show for this 18 and older performance. For tickets, call 309-786-7733, extension 2 or online at www.thecirca21speakeasy.com
7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 20, The Speakeasy, Rock Island. $15
