Join Windy City Dueling Pianos for musical murder whodunit at 8 p.m. Friday at The Circa '21 Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets, are available at thecirca21speakeasy.com, cost $12 in advance, and $15 at the door.

