The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island is again hosting the popular Windy City Dueling Pianos, an act that features performers playing two pianos. Audience members can decide what songs, from a variety of genres, are played. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 day of the show. For tickets, call 309-786-7733, Extension 2 or visit www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.