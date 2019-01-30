The Speakeasy in downtown Rock Island is again hosting the popular Windy City Dueling Pianos, an act that features performers playing two pianos. Audience members can decide what songs, from a variety of genres, are played. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday at The Speakeasy, 1818 3rd Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $12 in advance, $15 day of the show. For tickets, call 309-786-7733, Extension 2 or visit www.thecirca21speakeasy.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments