Sip a selection of 180 wines from around the world and support St. Ambrose University student scholarships at this wine tasting on campus, 518 W. Locust St., Davenport at 3 p.m. Saturday. Festival vintner, Dimitri Papageorgiou, assembles the offerings. Tickets are $55 at the door.

