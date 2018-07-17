Chef Aaron McMahon, representing Davenport Country Club, has been declared the winner at the annual Quad-Cities Taste of Elegance competition hosted sponsored by the Iowa-Illinois Pork Producers Associations.
His winning entree was entitled Cantonese Pork Belly. Chef Par Excellence McMahon received a check for $1,000 and is eligible to represent the Quad- Cities at Pork Summit 2019.
Superior Chef Doug Lear of Bass Street Chop House, Moline, finished second in the competition for his entree Latin Inspired Pork Belly Duet. He was given a $700 cash prize. Premier Chef Chris Carton of the Davenport RiverCenter placed third and was given $300. His entree was Traveling Trio of Pork Belly (created in honor of Chef Anthony Bourdain).
The People's Choice Award went to Chef Paul McDermott from Wildwood Smokehouse and Saloon in Iowa City for his entree Hickory and Apple Wood Smoked Pork Belly Burnt Ends. He received $250.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.