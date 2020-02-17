You are the owner of this article.
6. Winter Book Arts Academy: Japanese Stab Binding
Registration is required for this workshop, hosted by Davenport Public Library and Richardson-Sloane Special Collections Center. The session will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 20 at the library, 321 N. Main St., Davenport. To register, go to https://davenportlibrary.libcal.com/event/5778389 Book Arts Academy is a hands-on workshop series offering community members an opportunity to learn more about book arts and their history as well as how to create them. Each workshop will cover a different type of book arts spanning simple binding techniques to lettering arts. Free.

