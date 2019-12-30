6. Winter Break at the Wapsi

A free outdoor family event will be 1:30-3:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the Wapsi River Center, 31555 52nd Ave., Dixon, at Eagle View Eco Center, south of Wheatland or north of Dixon – follow the signs. You’ll learn about how animals survive the winter months and about animal tracks and animal signs. Then visitors will go to the trails to discover what animals live in the Wapsi woods. The event is suitable for children ages 8 and older. Registration is required at 563-328-3286.