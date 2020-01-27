1. Winter Carnival

Bettendorf will have its fourth annual Winter Carnival 10 am. until 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1. Drop-in activities will be held throughout the city. The free event will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at several locations including Bettendorf Public Library, 2950 Learning Campus Drive; Family Museum, 2900 Learning Campus Drive; Faye's Field on the Learning Campus; Frozen Landing, 23rd Street and Middle Road; Palmer Hills Golf Course, 2999 Middle Road; and Life Fitness Center, 2222 Middle Road. The fun includes a mix of indoor and outdoor activities, weather permitting.