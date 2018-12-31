SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The Winter Classic is going back to college — and it's bringing along two familiar foes.
Patrick Kane and the Chicago Blackhawks. Patrice Bergeron and the Boston Bruins.
Hockey at the home of Knute Rockne, Paul Hornung and, of course, Rudy.
The 11th edition of the NHL's annual New Year's Day showcase features its fourth matchup of Original Six franchises — two teams with plenty of experience when it comes to playing outside, and prominent connections to each other and host Notre Dame.
While many hockey fans are sick of the same group of teams playing in the NHL's outdoor series — especially the Blackhawks, who are winless in three previous appearances in the Winter Classic — it sounds as if it never gets old for Kane, Bergeron and company.
"Very special. It's always fun," said Bergeron, who split his first two appearances in the Winter Classic, winning at Fenway Park in 2010 and losing at Gillette Stadium three years ago. "You know obviously the history behind this stadium is huge and goes way back.
"You try to soak everything in, but at the same time we know what happened last time. You have a job to do and we have to make sure that we're ready for that. But that being said, also it's a great event. We're looking forward to it and now we're here."
Just three days after Notre Dame lost in the College Football Playoff, the longtime home of the Fighting Irish hosts the NHL's sixth regular-season game in Indiana. It becomes the second college to host the Winter Classic, joining the University of Michigan in 2014.
The 30-year-old Kane, who has seven goals and six assists during a seven-game point streak, said Notre Dame is popular in the Irish section of Buffalo where he grew up. He said he wasn't a fan of the school when he was a kid, but he has been coming to campus for training camp and football games over the years and understands the significance of his surroundings.
"Yeah, I mean Notre Dame, it's so much history," Kane said. "For us, you just kind of think of having training camp here. Then like for me, you watch that movie 'Rudy' growing up all the time. Some unbelievable scenes in that. So pretty amazing that you're just going to be playing hockey out there and you're going to actually be performing out there."
Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman is a Notre Dame alum. He said he visits campus multiple times every year, but this was different.
"I never thought I'd see a hockey rink in the middle of Notre Dame Stadium," he said.
That hockey rink was mostly empty on Monday. A steady rain forced both teams to practice indoors at Notre Dame's Compton Family Ice Arena.
The forecast is more encouraging for today, but the rain means warmups will be the first time each team gets to test the makeshift surface and get used to the unusual setting.
