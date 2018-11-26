Winter-themed events will be held on Saturdays in December at the Vander Veer Botanical Park’s conservatory. First up is an “Elf on the Shelf” family night, featuring crafts and activities on Saturday, Dec. 1. Later this month, there will be an opportunity to take holiday family photos and visit with Santa. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/DavenportParksandRecreation.

