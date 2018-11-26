Winter-themed events will be held on Saturdays in December at the Vander Veer Botanical Park’s conservatory. First up is an “Elf on the Shelf” family night, featuring crafts and activities on Saturday, Dec. 1. Later this month, there will be an opportunity to take holiday family photos and visit with Santa. For more info, visit www.facebook.com/DavenportParksandRecreation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.