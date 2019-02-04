The winter installment of Live at Five, a free concert series hosted by the River Music Experience, kicks off this week with music by The Mercury Brothers at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Live at Five concerts are set for 5 p.m. on Wednesdays through March 27. Admission is free. For more information, visit rivermusicexperience.org.

5 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room. Free

