The River Music Experience's Winter Live at Five, a free concert series, continues this week with live music by Brother Trucker. 5 p.m. Wednesday through March 27 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. This week's Live at Five features music from Brother Trucker. Admission is free. 

5 p.m. Wednesday, Redstone Room. Free

