The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is still up at the Quad-City Botanical Center. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday-Sunday evenings through Jan. 6 at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets cost $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.

Wednesday-Sunday, Quad-City Botanical Center, $4-$8

