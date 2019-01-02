Quad City Botanical Center "Winter Nights, Winter Lights
People walk along the outside Christmas lights display during the Quad City Botanical Center "Winter Nights, Winter Lights Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018 in Rock Island.

 GARY KRAMBECK / Lee News Network

The "Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display is wrapping up its run at the Quad-City Botanical Center this weekend. It is available for view from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. through Sunday at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets cost $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.

