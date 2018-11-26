The Quad-City Botanical Center will soon be adorned with thousands of glowing lights during the second annual, ‘Winter Nights, Winter Lights” display, which kicks off on Saturday and runs through Jan. 6 at the center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island. The lights will be on display from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday evenings. Tickets cost $8 for adults and $4 for kids. Tickets costs $2 less for members. For more info, visit www.qcgardens.com.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments