Check out the 10th annual Winter Wine Experience, an evening full of wine tastings and live music, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The event kicks off the River Music Experience’s annual appeal and helps fund the nonprofit’s educational programming. Tickets cost $45 in advance and $55 at the door.

