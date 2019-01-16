Check out the 10th annual Winter Wine Experience, an evening full of wine tastings and live music, starting at 6 p.m. Saturday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. The event helps fund the River Music Experience's educational programming. Tickets cost $35 in advance and $40 at the door.
