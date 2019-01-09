See Winterland, a Grateful Dead tribute band and Country Kind, a Minneapolis-based band that performs country classics and originals, on Friday at the Redstone Room, 129 N. Main St., Davenport. Doors open at 8 p.m. and music starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 on the day of the show.

Bi-State Digital Editor

