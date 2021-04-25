WIRE BRIEFS: (copy)

College QB seriously injured in shooting
An off-campus shooting left two Central Michigan University students, including quarterback John Keller, hospitalized Sunday for gunshot wounds.
Officers with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near the Mount Pleasant, Mich., campus for reports of a shooting. A fight had broken out in an apartment during which someone retrieved a gun from a vehicle, returned and started shooting, police said.
Two students were struck, suffering single gunshot wounds, authorities said.
One student, age 20, was airlifted to a hospital and improving but was listed in serious condition. Another, age 23, was listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said Sunday.
University officials identified the students Sunday as Keller, a junior, and senior Tyler Bunting.
"We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," Bob Davies, university president, said in a Sunday email to students. "Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals."
Keller sat out the 2020 season because of NCAA transfer requirements, according to the spring football roster. He was a redshirt freshman in 2018 when he was at the University of Cincinnati. He then attended Pearl River Community College before committing to CMU last year.
Authorities said they have received video and other information on the shooting.
No one was in custody on Sunday.
Blackhawks extend Stillman
Defenseman Riley Stillman reached terms with the Chicago Blackhawks on a three-year contract that runs through 2023-24.
"It's really exciting," Stillman said. "I was happy to come in and be given an opportunity here.
"To get this done and out of the way gives myself an opportunity to just focus on the team and getting into the playoffs and doing everything we can in this stretch here coming down to the end of the year."
The deal carries a $1.35 million annual salary cap hit, and he'll be a restricted free agent in 2024-25.
"Having a young, physical defenseman like Riley in the fold is exciting for the future of our team," said Stan Bowman, president of hockey operations and general manager, in a statement. "He is growing into an excellent all-around defenseman and that continued development is something we look forward to seeing firsthand. We love his size, and his toughness adds another piece to our defense."
Stillman, 23, has played six games for the Hawks since he was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers, when they also netted Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom, and sent Lucas Wallmark and Lucas Carlsson to Florida.
So far for the Hawks, Stillman has 16 hits and eight blocked shots in 16:43 minutes per game. He has a minus-1 rating and 2 penalty minutes.
Nadal again wins in Spain
BARCELONA, Spain — Knowing he is still far from his best, Rafael Nadal just kept grinding it out.
He found a way Sunday to overcome lost opportunities in the Barcelona Open final and escape defeat while facing a red-hot opponent. Nadal won his first title of the year, squandering a couple of match points and then saving one on his way to beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-7 (6), 7-5.
Nadal secured his record 12th title at the clay-court tournament by converting on his third match point to cap a satisfying victory. It had been a lackluster start to the season for the third-ranked Nadal after he didn't play much last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's the work of every day," Nadal said. "It's about accepting the challenge, it's about being humble to accept that sometimes you are not playing that well. And you need to fight for it and you need to try to find a solution every day and that's what I did."
The match lasted 3 hours, 38 minutes, making it the longest best-of-three set ATP final since stats started being tracked in 1991. It was also the longest best-of-three ATP match so far this year.
It was Nadal's seventh title in the last 10 editions of the Barcelona Open, and 12th in 16 editions. The tournament was not played last year because of the pandemic.
Nadal called it "probably the toughest final" he had to play in Barcelona.
"I never played a final like this in this tournament," he said. "It means a lot to me. It was an important victory."
Nadal also needed three sets to advance in his first two matches in Barcelona. He was coming off a loss to Andrey Rublev in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters last week, a tournament that Tsitsipas won in a final against Rublev.
Tsitsipas, who had not lost a set on his way to the final in Barcelona, had beaten Nadal in the quarterfinals of the Australian Open.
Nadal was behind from the start but won four straight games to take the first set. The top-seeded Spaniard got off to another slow start in the second set and needed another late break. He wasted two match points at 5-4, then saved three consecutive break points in the following game.
Tsitsipas converted on his third set point of the tiebreaker to force a third set. The Greek then himself squandered a match point when 5-4 ahead. Nadal survived, winning three straight games for the title.
Tsitsipas, the second-seeded player in Barcelona, was seeking his 27th win this season to surpass Rublev as the top winner on the men's circuit.
The 34-year-old Nadal has won all 12 finals he reached in Barcelona. He dominated the tournament in his home country from 2005-09, 2011-13 and 2016-18. He lost in the 2019 semifinals to eventual champion Dominic Thiem.
