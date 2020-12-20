wire briefs

Two bowl games canceled
The Independence Bowl won’t be played this season for the first time in over four decades, leaving Army’s postseason prospects in jeopardy.
Also on Sunday, it was announced that the Birmingham Bowl, scheduled for New Year’s Day, was also canceled.
Army (9-2) already had accepted a bid to play in the Dec. 26 Independence Bowl in Shreveport, La.
Mark Meadows, executive director of the Birmingham Bowl game at Legion Field, made the announcement citing the number of teams opting out of bowl season because of COVID-19.
“As the inventory of available teams lessened, our ability to stage the game was compromised,” Meadows said, echoing the reason for the decision on the Independence Bowl.
The Birmingham Bowl was set to match teams from the American Athletic Conference and Southeastern conference.
The Independence Bowl had been played for 44 consecutive years.
QB Coan plans to leave Badgers
Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan has entered the transfer portal after an injury-riddled season in which he didn't play.
Coan made 18 starts from 2018-19 and helped the Badgers reach the Rose Bowl in 2019, but he injured his right foot in preseason practice and underwent surgery. Although he dressed for Wisconsin's final three games, the 6-foot-3 senior from Sayville, N.Y., didn't play a single down.
Coan owned a 12-6 record as a starter, including an 8-3 mark in Big Ten games.
NHL, players set for 56-game season
Hockey is set to return Jan. 13 after the NHL and players completed a deal Sunday to hold a 56-game season that would include playoffs lasting into July to award the Stanley Cup.
The league's Board of Governors voted to approve the agreement that was backed by the NHL Players' Association executive board Friday night. The regular season is scheduled to go until May 8 with a 16-team playoff to follow.
"It'll be exciting to get going again," San Jose general manager Doug Wilson said on a video call. "It's been a challenging year and journey."
The season will be highly unusual in at least one respect: There will be four divisions — North, South, East and West — and all play will be within them through the first two rounds of the playoffs to minimize travel and the potential for the coronavirus to disrupt the season. The North Division contains only the seven Canadian teams.
"It is the current plan to play games in the home arenas of participating teams while understanding that most arenas will not, at least in the initial part of the season, be able to host fans," the NHL said.
The league is allowing for the possibility of playing games at neutral sites if needed. Final details on where the Canadian teams will play were still pending until there are agreements with federal and provincial health officials.
As far as the divisions, Boston, Buffalo, New Jersey, Philadelphia, Washington and all three New York teams are in the East; Carolina, Chicago, Columbus, Dallas, Detroit, Florida, Nashville and Tampa Bay are in the Central; and Arizona, Anaheim, Colorado, Los Angeles, Minnesota, St. Louis, San Jose and Vegas are in the West.
Jazz extend Gobert
Rudy Gobert arrived in Utah seven years ago as a relative unknown, without a lot of fanfare and with some serious questions about his potential.
Those days are long forgotten.
Gobert signed a contract extension with the Jazz, the team said Sunday without divulging terms. A person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press that the deal is worth $205 million over five years, though Gobert holds an option to end the deal one year early.
