wire briefs

Fleury also moved into a tie with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts. He snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season.

Tomas Nosek scored midway through the third period. Jonathan Marchessault backhanded a touch pass into the slot for Nosek and he beat Adin Hill with a wrist shot. Hill made 28 saves, two nights after being benched after spotting Vegas a 5-0 lead in a 7-4 loss.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

WVU adds two transfers: West Virginia has signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as a graduate transfer, coach Bob Huggins announced.

The 6-foot-1 Curry led the Monarchs in scoring last season at 15.7 points per game and was named to the all-Conference USA second team. He also had a team-high 37 steals and 71 assists in 20 games and shot 45.6% from the floor.

On Saturday West Virginia announced that Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan signed with the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-9 Carrigan averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and had a team-leading 60 blocked shots.

Both players will have one year of eligibility remaining.