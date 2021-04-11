wire briefs

SWIMMING
Ledecky dominates 1,500 freestyle: Katie Ledecky won the 1,500-meter freestyle at the Pro Swim Series meet in Mission Vallejo, Calif., with the world's fastest time this year.
She touched in 15 minutes, 40.55 seconds in the outdoor pool on Sunday. Ashley Twichell finished second in 16:06.68.
Ledecky's time was 17 seconds quicker than the second-fastest swimmer, Simona Quadarella who swam 15:57.03 at the recent Italian Olympic trials. Ledecky set the world record of 15:20.48 in 2018.
Ledecky's 800 split would have won the individual event in Mission Viejo and would have been the world's fastest this year as well. Her final time in the 1,500 would have been good enough to place third in the men's event, won by Jordan Wilimovsky in 15:10.44.
Ledecky finished second in the 100 free in 54.22 seconds. Abbey Weitzeil won in 53.68.
The women's 1,500 will be an Olympic event for the first time at the Tokyo Games.
NHL
Knights' Fleury ties Belfour for 4th on wins list: Marc-Andre Fleury tied Ed Belfour for fourth in NHL history with 484 wins, making 14 saves in the Vegas Golden Knights' 1-0 victory over the Arizona Coyotes on Sunday.
Fleury also moved into a tie with Patrick Roy with 66 shutouts. He snapped a season-high three-game losing streak and improved to 3-0 against Arizona this season.
Tomas Nosek scored midway through the third period. Jonathan Marchessault backhanded a touch pass into the slot for Nosek and he beat Adin Hill with a wrist shot. Hill made 28 saves, two nights after being benched after spotting Vegas a 5-0 lead in a 7-4 loss.
COLLEGE BASKETBALL
WVU adds two transfers: West Virginia has signed Old Dominion guard Malik Curry as a graduate transfer, coach Bob Huggins announced.
The 6-foot-1 Curry led the Monarchs in scoring last season at 15.7 points per game and was named to the all-Conference USA second team. He also had a team-high 37 steals and 71 assists in 20 games and shot 45.6% from the floor.
On Saturday West Virginia announced that Florida International forward Dimon Carrigan signed with the Mountaineers as a graduate transfer. The 6-foot-9 Carrigan averaged 6.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and had a team-leading 60 blocked shots.
Both players will have one year of eligibility remaining.
It's been a busy offseason already for the Mountaineers' roster. Guard Jordan McCabe and forward Emmitt Matthews announced their plans to transfer last month. Guards Taz Sherman, Sean McNeil and Miles McBride have announced they will enter the NBA draft process and leave open the option of returning to school.
West Virginia lost to Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament to finish the season 19-10.
TENNIS
Kudermetova wins 1st: Veronika Kudermetova of Russia won her first WTA title, coming up strong on the big points to beat Danka Kovinic 6-4, 6-2 at the Volvo Car Open on Sunday.
The 23-year-old Kudermetova did not drop a set in six matches on the way to the championship at the season's first clay-court tournament — a feat last accomplished here by Serena Williams in 2012.
Kovinic, also seeking her first title, sailed a forehand long on match point, making the fifth first-time winner this season on the WTA.