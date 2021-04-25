WIRE BRIEFS:

Mulkey takes coaching job at LSU
BATON ROUGE, La. — Hall of Fame coach Kim Mulkey has left Baylor to return home and take over the LSU women's basketball team.
The school announced the move Sunday.
Mulkey, who won three national championships at Baylor, is a native of Tickfaw, La. She helped Baylor win the 2019 NCAA championship, and the Bears lost in the regional finals to UConn last month.
"Kim Mulkey is a champion and a Hall of Famer, and we are thrilled to welcome her home," LSU athletic director Scott Woodward said. "Her accomplishments are unprecedented, her passion is unrivaled, and her commitment to winning in all aspects of life — in the classroom, on the court, and in the community – is unparalleled. We look forward to working with her as she instills that championship culture at LSU."
The 58-year-old coach inherits an LSU team that went 9-13 last season and hasn't made it past the Sweet 16 since 2007. She became the fastest coach in Division I history to reach 600 wins — needing only 700 games to do it.
Mulkey replaces Nikki Fargas, who stepped down earlier this week.
In 21 years as the head coach at Baylor, Mulkey led the Lady Bears to four Final Fours, winning three national titles. Her teams reached the Elite Eight six times and the Sweet 16 on five other occasions.
A member of the 2020 Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Class, Mulkey, who will be introduced at LSU in a press conference Monday, built Baylor into a national power, as they became just the third program in NCAA history to have at least three national titles, joining UConn and Tennessee.
Before coming to Baylor, Mulkey spent 19 years as a player or coach at Louisiana Tech. She helped the Lady Techsters win the first NCAA championship in 1982.
College QB seriously injured in shooting
An off-campus shooting left two Central Michigan University students, including quarterback John Keller, hospitalized Sunday for gunshot wounds.
Officers with the Isabella County Sheriff's Office were dispatched shortly before 1 a.m. Saturday to an apartment complex near the Mount Pleasant, Mich., campus for reports of a shooting. A fight had broken out in an apartment during which someone retrieved a gun from a vehicle, returned and started shooting, police said.
Two students were struck, suffering single gunshot wounds, authorities said.
One student, age 20, was airlifted to a hospital and improving but was listed in serious condition. Another, age 23, was listed in stable condition, the sheriff's office said Sunday.
University officials identified the students Sunday as Keller, a junior, and senior Tyler Bunting.
"We are keeping them in our thoughts and prayers," Bob Davies, university president, said in a Sunday email to students. "Please join me in hoping for a speedy recovery for both individuals."
Keller sat out the 2020 season because of NCAA transfer requirements, according to the spring football roster. He was a redshirt freshman in 2018 when he was at the University of Cincinnati. He then attended Pearl River Community College before committing to CMU last year.
Authorities said they have received video and other information on the shooting.
No one was in custody on Sunday.
Blackhawks extend Stillman
Defenseman Riley Stillman reached terms with the Chicago Blackhawks on a three-year contract that runs through 2023-24.
"It's really exciting," Stillman said. "I was happy to come in and be given an opportunity here.
"To get this done and out of the way gives myself an opportunity to just focus on the team and getting into the playoffs and doing everything we can in this stretch here coming down to the end of the year."
The deal carries a $1.35 million annual salary cap hit, and he'll be a restricted free agent in 2024-25.
"Having a young, physical defenseman like Riley in the fold is exciting for the future of our team," said Stan Bowman, president of hockey operations and general manager, in a statement. "He is growing into an excellent all-around defenseman and that continued development is something we look forward to seeing firsthand. We love his size, and his toughness adds another piece to our defense."
Stillman, 23, has played six games for the Hawks since he was acquired in a trade with the Florida Panthers, when they also netted Brett Connolly and Henrik Borgstrom, and sent Lucas Wallmark and Lucas Carlsson to Florida.
So far for the Hawks, Stillman has 16 hits and eight blocked shots in 16:43 minutes per game. He has a minus-1 rating and 2 penalty minutes.
