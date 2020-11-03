WIRE BRIEFS

MLB hands out Gold Gloves

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals each had two Gold Glove winners when the awards were handed out Tuesday evening and the Chicago White Sox had one player honored.

First-baseman Anthony Rizzo and shortstop Javier Baez carried the Cubs banner with the postseason honors. Rizzo, who just had his option picked up by the club for the 2021 season, nabbed his fourth career honor, and Baez won his first.

Cardinals left-fielder Tyler O’Neill picked up his first Gold Glove for his defensive prowess and second-baseman Kolten Wong, now a free-agent, earned his second straight honor. That brings the Cardinals total to 91 career Gold Glove winners in franchise history.

Luis Robert, the sensational young White Sox rookie centerfielder, won his first Gold Glove.

This year's Gold Gloves were based solely on a collection of defensive metrics known as the SABR Defensive Index, which combines several methods of estimating defensive performance statistically. Due to MLB's regional schedule this season, managers and coaches, usually one part of the final component, did not vote.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0